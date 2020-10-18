Shardiya Navratri 2020 Fashion Tips: The celebration of Sharadiya Navaratri, a symbol of faith and power, has begun on October 17. During Navratri, different things are offered to the mother in the form of Prasad for the entire 9 days. According to religious beliefs, worshiping the mother by wearing a different color every day of Navratri also fetches a special fruit. Let’s know on which day to wear which color is considered auspicious during the 9 days of Navratri.

first day-

On the first day of Navratri, Mata Shailputri is worshiped as the first form of Maa Durga. On this day, the devotees of the mother should wear yellow clothes.

Second day-

Mother Brahmacharini is worshiped on the second day of Navratri. On this day, devotees should wear green colored clothes.

day 3-

Mother Chandraghanta is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. On this day, devotees should wear brown clothes.

Fourth day-

Mother Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees should wear orange colored clothes.

Day five

Mother Skandamata is worshiped on the fifth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees should wear white colored clothes.

Sixth day-

Mother Katyayani is worshiped on the sixth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees should wear red colored clothes.

seventh day-

Mother Kalratri is worshiped on the seventh day of Navratri. On this day, the devotees should wear blue clothes.

Day 8

Mother Mahagauri is worshiped on the eighth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees should wear pink colored clothes.

Ninth day-

Mother Siddhidatri is worshiped on the last day of Navratri. On this day, the devotees should wear purple colored clothes.