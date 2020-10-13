Navratri starts from October 17. In the morning – 8 o’clock in the morning from 16 to 16 minutes, the auspicious auspicious time is being established, which will remain for ten to 31 minutes. Jyotishacharya PK Yuga explains that many yogas of Kalash establishment are being made throughout the day. In this, in Abhijeet Muhurta from 11.36 am to 12:24 am, a large number of people start worshiping the power by installing the urn. On this day, from 2 o’clock in the afternoon, from 24 to 03 to 59 minutes and from 7 o’clock in the evening from 13 to 9 to 12 minutes, there is a stable lagna. Kalash can be established in this also. Mother Shailputri is worshiped on the first day with a low installation.

Three Selfishness Siddhi Yoga is being made:

During this Navratri, three swarthi siddhi yoga is being organized on 18 October, 19 October and 23 October. At the same time, a Tripushkar Yoga is being formed on 18 October. According to Jyotishacharya during this Navratri, Guru and Shani will be self-occupied, which is very auspicious. In this Navratri, reciting Durga Chalisa along with Durga Saptashati will be beneficial. During this period, lies, deceit and addiction should be avoided. Along with Virgo worship, gifts should also be given to girls below nine years of age.

The festival takes place four times a year:

Four times a year comes the festival of Navratri. Apart from Chaitra and Shardiya Navaratri, there are two secret Navaratri. Nine forms of mother, Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri are worshiped during the nine days of Navratri.

Navami and Dashami one day:

This time Navami and Dashami will be celebrated on the same day. On 25 October, Navami will be celebrated for 11 to 14 minutes. Vijayadashami will be celebrated with Havan after 11:14. After this, Dussehra will be celebrated in the evening.

Arrival on horse:

Jyotishacharya PK Yuga explains that this time the arrival of the mother is coming on a horse. According to the scriptures, the arrival of the horse on the mother’s bitter relations with neighboring countries gives political turmoil, disease and mourning. Then the mother is leaving the buffalo. It is also not considered auspicious.

Here’s how to do text:

A large number of people themselves recite Durgasaptasati. There is a law to recite Durga. Pandit Prem Sagar Pandey says that devotees who read by themselves should meditate on their mother before the lesson. After this one should chant Ashtadattrashatnam (108 names of Durga). It should be appropriated after this. There should be recitation of the Shrammukti Mantra later. After this, after doing many Vidhanas, there is a law to recite the armor while meditating on the mother. After reading Kavach, recitation of Argala, Keelak etc. should be done and recite Saptashati.

Date and Mother’s Worship:

October 17 – Pratipada – Ghat installation and Shailputri worship

October 18 – Dwitiya – Mother Brahmacharini Pujan

October 19 – Tritiya – Mother Chandraghanta Pujan

October 20 – Chaturthi – Mother Kushmanda worship

October 21 – Panchami – Mother Skandmata Pujan

October 22 – Shashthi – Mother Katyayani Worship

October 23 – Saptami – Mother Kalratri Pujan

October 24 – Ashtami – Mother Mahagauri Pujan

October 25 – Navami, Dashami – Mother Siddhidatri Pujan and Vijaya Dashmi