Shardiya Navratri 2020 4th day Prasad: Mother Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of Navratri. It is believed that whoever worships this form of devout mother, there is never any crisis or trouble on him. This is the reason why his favorite indulgence is offered in the form of Dahi-Halwa Prasad to please Mother Kushmanda. To maintain the grace of Goddess Maa on your family, you can also make Singhara flour pudding with this special recipe. Let’s know what is its recipe.

Ingredients for making Singhara flour pudding-

-1 cup water chestnut flour

-1 cup sugar

-4 1/2 cups of water

-6 tbsp ghee

-1/2 tsp cardamom powder

-1 tbsp almonds

How to make Singhara flour pudding-

To make water chestnut flour pudding, first heat ghee in a pan, add flour and fry it on a medium flame while stirring. Put water and sugar in a pan on the second gas and keep it on medium flame. When the flour is completely roasted, add prepared syrup and cardamom powder to it. After it comes to a boil, reduce the heat and let the water dry completely. During this, keep stirring the halwa continuously. When the ghee starts coming in the pan, understand the pudding is completely ready. Cook it 5 to 7 minutes more. Now garnish with almonds and serve the family members by offering hot pudding to the mother.