Shardiya Navratri 2020 Vrat Recipes: Different forms of the mother are worshiped during the nine days of Navratri. This time Navratri will begin on October 17, the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. In this fast, people eat kuttu flour with poori or parathas. But due to the oil in it, the amount of calories is high. If you are still worrying about weight gain due to eating potato and fried roast during Navratri, then try tensioning this low calorie recipe. Let’s know how to make Kuttu khichdi.

Ingredients for making Kuttu khichdi-

-1 cup buckwheat

-2 medium potatoes chopped

-2 cups of water

-1 green chili

– 1/2 inch ginger

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

-1 teaspoon sugar

-2 teaspoon peanuts

-1 teaspoon Ghee

– 1 teaspoon Coriander

– Lemon juice

– Sand salt

How to make Kuttu khichdi-

To make Kuttu khichdi, first heat the pan and roast peanuts in it. Now make this rostet peanut powder. After this, wash the kuttu thoroughly and keep it aside. Now heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, finely chopped chillies and ginger and stir it. Now add potatoes and fry them. When the potatoes are well fried, add ground peanuts and poultry in it and stir for two minutes. Now add water, sugar and salt. Now cover the pan and let it cook on low heat. When the water is completely dry from it, turn off the gas and add chopped coriander to it. Now your kuttu khichdi is ready.