Shardiya Navratri 2020: During the nine days of Navratri, the devotees of Maa Durga offer many things to please the mother. On this festival of faith and strength, everyone wants to please the mother with her devotion and reverence. If you also want to try something different for the mother’s enjoyment, then you can make raw banana pudding. This is a very tasty recipe that is made instantly. So let’s know how raw banana pudding is made.

Ingredients for making banana pudding-

-3 raw bananas

-3-4 cups sugar

-5 tsp ghee

-1/5 cup milk

-10-12 cashews

-10-12 almonds

-25 raisins

Half spoon cardamom powder

Method of making raw banana pudding-

To make raw banana pudding, first boil raw bananas and cook them. After this, remove the peel of bananas and mash them well. Now put 5 spoons of desi ghee in the pan and add the mashed bananas and cook on medium flame. When the color of the banana turns golden or the ghee starts separating from the banana, then add sugar and milk to it and let it boil. When it comes to a boil, add cashew nuts, almonds and raisins. Cook it until the halwa thickens. After this you add cardamom powder to it. Your banana pudding is ready. Garnish by putting dry fruits over the halwa and serve.