Former Maria Sharapova coach Robert Lansdorp dies

Former coach of tennis player Maria Sharapova Robert Lansdorp has died. This is written by Tennis.com.

The American specialist passed away at the age of 85. The cause of death has not been reported.

Lansdorp has coached four players who have been No. 1 in men’s and women’s singles. In addition to Sharapova, these are Americans Pete Sampras, Lindsay Davenport and Tracy Austin. Together, these four Lansdorp alumni have won 24 Grand Slam titles.

Earlier, Sharapova won the tennis fans’ vote for inclusion in the Hall of Fame. Sharapova is the winner of 39 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments, and was the world’s number one tennis player in 2005. In different years, the athlete won all the Grand Slam tournaments.