Paris (AFP)

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, formerly ranked number one in the world, announced that she is pregnant with her first child on the day that falls on her thirty-fifth birthday.

And she posted, through her account on “Instagram”, a picture showing her round stomach, while she was standing on the seashore, attached to the comment, “Precious beginnings. Eating a birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

Sharapova, who has won five major titles, has been linked to British businessman Alexander Gilkes since 2020.

The Russian, who retired from sports in February 2020, won 36 titles in her professional career in singles, including five in the major tournaments: Australian Open 2008, Roland Garros 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon 2004 and Flushing Meadows 2006.

The player’s career came to an abrupt halt in 2016 after a positive doping test on the sidelines of the Australian Open, which led to a 15-month suspension, before returning in April 2017 without regaining levels due to chronic shoulder pain.