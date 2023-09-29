Djokovic-Sharapova, the backstory you don’t expect: “That time at dinner…”

Novak Djokovic And Maria Sharapova in addition to being two tennis icons, they are also linked by a great friendship. As he writes Corriere dello Sportwhile the Serbian champion is busy in Ryder Cupthe former Russian tennis player revealed a particular background story about their past during the latest podcast of Rennae Stubbs Mary.

Sharapovaformer number one of Wta rankings and with 5 Slam titles in his career, he told a story about Djokovic: “We had won our first Grand Slam tournament, he was very young and was not yet the champion he is now. As the Corriere dello Sportduring a performance ad Indian Wells he proposed a bet to me: a challenge between the two of us, if he won we would go to dinner together. I accepted, and in the end he won.” Then, however, she adds: “We went to dinner, and it was embarrassing: he asked me for a photo and I burst out laughing.”

