Russian tennis player Sharapova announces her first pregnancy

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova announced her first pregnancy on her 35th birthday. The corresponding publication appeared in the Instagram account sportswomen.

“Precious beginnings! Eating a birthday cake for two has always been my specialty, ”the tennis player wrote under the photo.

In December 2020, Sharapova announced her engagement. The athlete wrote that she agreed to a marriage proposal from British businessman Alexander Gilks. The Russian woman did not specify the date of the wedding.

The tennis player completed her sports career in 2020, at the same time she got into the ranking of the richest women in the United States, who made their own fortune. Sharapova was the highest paid female athlete in the world according to Forbes for 11 consecutive years. In addition, Maria Sharapova was included in the list of athletes most trusted by Russians.