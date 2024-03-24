Sharaf Group announced that it will provide 5 million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of honoring mothers by establishing an endowment fund. With a value of one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

Sharaf Group’s contribution comes in the context of the community interaction witnessed by the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, as the campaign opens the door to systematic and organized charitable work, and facilitates it for everyone who wants to do good in a sustainable and growing manner, and through an easy and smooth mechanism, and the campaign is consistent with the teachings of the true Islamic religion, Common human sense, and the benefit of all societies.

The proceeds from the campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Scientific Initiatives Foundation, are used to implement educational projects in the most needy communities. These programs also give millions of individuals around the world the necessary tools and skills to ensure a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of organizations. and humanitarian institutions.

Humanistic approach

Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Sharaf Group, said: “The Mother’s Endowment Campaign embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable giving, and the UAE’s established approach to providing assistance to the needy, alleviating the suffering of less fortunate communities, and providing the opportunity for its children to obtain quality education and develop their potential and skills.”

He added, “We are honored to contribute to this charitable campaign aimed at honoring mothers, and to continue our cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, to make the charitable projects and programs implemented by the Initiatives Foundation around the world a success, which is consistent with our commitment to our societal responsibility and supporting the humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE.” “.

Sustainable endowment

The “Mother Endowment” campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment..

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues the series of achievements of previous charitable campaigns launched in the holy month of Ramadan, which received great interaction from the UAE community and achieved successes that exceeded their targets in terms of the volume of financial contributions and the number of beneficiaries around the world..

6 channels to contribute

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201.AE At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNowunder the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood” – Jood.ae -.