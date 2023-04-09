Sharaf Group announced its contribution of two million dirhams to support the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign.

The campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, seeks to provide a food safety net for the neediest groups, especially in countries that are facing challenges in providing food security.

Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of the Sharaf Group, said that the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to providing aid and assistance to the less fortunate around the world, and to provide a sustainable food safety net in countries suffering from economic crises and the effects of wars and natural disasters, and the holy month of Ramadan is better. Months, and the best timing to give and give and help others.