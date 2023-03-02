On March 1, 2023, Sharaf Exchange opened three new branches in Abu Dhabi.

Address – Al Falah Street, Capital Mall, Al Reef Villas, and with that, the Sharaf Exchange brand operates with 42 branches here in the UAE.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Mr. Yasser Sharaf (Vice President of Financial and Retail Services for the Group) and Mr. Ahmed Buabdallah (Member of the Board of Directors – Sharaf Exchange). Mr. Imad Al Malik – (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zainuddin Amrathiwala (CBO), officials from Sharaf Exchange and Media staff .

Al Falah Street

As part of the Sharaf Group, Established in 1996, Sharaf Exchange is one of the UAE’s leading remittance and financial solutions companies, conducting business through 42 strategic locations in the UAE. In order to improve the accessibility, convenience and ease of payment worldwide, Sharaf Exchange continues to expand its network. The branches offer a one-stop solution to their clients for all personal and corporate remittances, forex requirements, and payroll processing through the WPS.

Capital Mall

In his remarks on the occasion of the opening of the new branches in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Yasser Sharaf (Group Vice President, Financial & Retail Services) said: “The opening of the new branches by Sharaf Exchange is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best financial services and the best possible experience and services.” Emad Al-Malik, (CEO of Sharaf Exchange) We are excited to open our new branches in Abu Dhabi to provide our customers with more convenience and ease of access. We always want to be as close to our customers as possible and according to our motto “You deserve the best”, we always want to offer the best to our customers.

Al Reef Villas

