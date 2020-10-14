Subhashini Raj Rao, daughter of former Union minister and Loktantra Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) general secretary Kali Prasad Pandey joined the Congress on Wednesday. Pandey has already filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from Kuchayakot constituency in Bihar, while Subhashini Rao is expected to field the party in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Welcoming both, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said that the Mahagathbandhan would be further strengthened in the state due to their involvement in the party. Addressing reporters at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Subhashini Rao said that her father has not been able to participate in the election campaign in Bihar due to his illness.

At the same time, amid reports of irregularities in ticket distribution, the Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting to finalize the party candidates for the remaining 49 seats. The Congress has announced 21 candidates for the first phase election on 28 October. The second and third phases of the elections will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively. The results will be announced on 10 November.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting 144 seats, while the Congress is on 70 seats. Apart from this, the Left parties are contesting 29 seats. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a virtual rally on October 23 or 24 for the first phase.

It is known that Sharad Yadav was in JDU before forming his party and he also served as the NDA convenor for many years, being the president of the party. In 2017, Sharad Yadav was expelled from JDU for his involvement in anti-party activities. He then formed the democratic Janata Dal. He was part of the Grand Alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and contested from Madhepura under the banner of this, but he had to face defeat.