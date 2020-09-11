Highlights: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has justified BMC’s action

Sharad Pawar said that Maharashtra government has no role in it

Earlier, he had termed the action of BMC as unwarranted.

Mumbai

The action of BMC at actress Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai is being criticized everywhere. Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP, partner of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, has now said that the Maharashtra government has no role in the entire matter. This decision was taken by the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC). BMC followed its rules. Earlier Pawar had said that the action of BMC related to sabotage in Kangana’s office is non-essential, but now he has reversed his statement. On the other hand, Kangana says that the building she lives in belongs to Sharad Pawar.

Earlier Pawar had said that Kangna’s statements are being given importance without any reason. People are not taking his comments seriously. The former Union Minister also said that he does not take the threat received earlier this week seriously.

What did Pawar say about Kangana’s ‘Pak’ statement

Pawar had said that we are giving undue importance to those making such statements. We have to see what effect such statements have on people. He said, ‘In my opinion, people do not take (such statements) seriously.

How right is Bulldozer to run at Kangana Ranaut’s office, more than 92% of voters said in NBT online poll – vengeance

‘Someone should name a building after me’

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had said that the building she lives in belongs to Sharad Pawar. It is said that the actress was referring to the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile, Pawar was denied when reporters questioned Pawar about Ranaut’s claim. Pawar said sarcastically, ‘It is my wish that someone should name a building after me.

NCP leader Jayant Patil says Kangana is making rhetoric for publicity

Case going on in high court

The BMC, controlled by the Shiv Sena, started an action on Wednesday morning to demolish ‘illegal construction’ at Kangana’s office. However, shortly after this, Kangana was relieved from the court and the BMC action was stayed. Kangana’s lawyer claims that the BMC action has resulted in a loss of about two crore rupees. The case of BMC’s action is in the High Court.

Kangna Ranaut again on Shiv Sena, also raised questions on Sonia Gandhi’s silence