Mumbai: In Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and ruling parties have become very angry about the opening of religious places. Koshiyari’s letter first commented on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and now NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take cognizance of the Governor’s statement.

In fact, in a letter sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has said that he has received three reports from the delegations demanding the opening of the dharmasthals. He wrote in the letter, “Have you (Uddhav Thackeray) suddenly become secular?”

On this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to the Governor and asked whether Hindutva meant only for you to reopen religious places and whether to not open them meant to be secular.

Thackeray said, “Is not secularism an important part of the constitution, in whose name you swore when you were governor?”

At the same time NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in a letter to PM Modi that he was shocked by the ‘unsympathetic language’ of the letter written by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to open religious places.

He said that the kind of language used in the letter is not good for the people sitting on constitutional post. Sharad Pawar said that I hope PM Modi has seen the Governor’s language.

Pawar tweeted, “It is unfortunate that the Honorable Governor has written such a letter to the Chief Minister as if it had been written to the leader of a political party”.

He said, “The word secular was added to the preamble of our Constitution to provide equality and protection to all religions and hence the Chief Minister’s chair should uphold this spirit of the Constitution.”

Tone & tenor must always be in keeping with stature of constitutional post occupied by individuals. Looking at the turn of events, CM was left with no option but to release his reply to Gov in press. I endorse CM's decision on the issue: NCP chief in a letter to PM.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari should only see whether governance is going on in Maharashtra as per the constitution and there is an elected government by the people to take care of everything else.

Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who visited Uddhav on Matoshree on the temple issue, said, “Shiv Sena has neither denied Hindutva nor forgotten it. Hindutva is the soul and soul of Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena can never leave this. Those who are questioning this, they should be self-sufficient and introspect. ”

He said, “Are they following Hindutva?” This government, which is headed by Uddhav Thackeray, is following the constitution. If we are following the constitution, then no one likes it. If you are comparing the temple to the opening of the bar, then it is wrong. ”

