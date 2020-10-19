Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that, if there was a person of self-respect, he would not have remained in the post. Pawar said while speaking to reporters in Osmanabad district That, ‘Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that some words should not have been used in the letter’.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Pawar also said, “If someone was a person of self-respect, he would not have remained in the post. Who are we to demand? “He said,” In a statement by the Union Home Minister, after expressing disappointment over the language used in the letter, any self-respecting person will decide on his own whether to continue in office or not. .

The Governor wrote a satirical letter to C.M.

Significantly, the Governor of Maharashtra, Koshiyari recently wrote to Thackeray to reopen the shrines in the state and asked whether the Shiv Sena president suddenly became secular. After this, allegations and counter-allegations started between the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Amit Shah also expressed displeasure

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview to a news channel on Saturday, “Koshyari could have used better words in the letter”.

Maharashtra is going through historical economic crisis

On the question of speculation about senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse joining NCP, Pawar said that Khadse was the leader of opposition before and he has played an important role in expanding BJP in the state. He said, “He will criticize us and we will take notice of him”. Pawar said that Maharashtra is facing “historic economic crisis” and the state government has a loan to help the flood affected people in the state. There is no option but to take it, I will meet the Chief Minister and discuss it. ”

Accidents due to heavy rains and floods

Last week, at least 48 people died in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions due to heavy rains and floods. According to official information, as of Friday, 40,036 people were taken to safer places in four districts, including 32,500 people from Solapur and 6,000 from Pune.

read this also

After two hours of silence against Kamal Nath, Shivraj lashed out, said- abuse me but such statements insult women

Terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir; One soldier injured during encounter in Gangu area