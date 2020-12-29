Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday alleged that the central government imposed three agricultural laws without consulting the states. He said that the matters of farming cannot be dealt with by sitting in Delhi as it involves farmers living in remote villages. Sharad Pawar questioned the structure of the three-member Group of Ministers set up to negotiate with farmers ‘organizations as the five months of negotiations to enter the second month of farmers’ protests along the Delhi border and the solution to the problem remained inconclusive and Said that the ruling party should put forward leaders who have an in-depth understanding of the issues of agriculture and farmers.

Sharad Pawar said in an interview to ‘PTI’ that the government needs to take the protests seriously and it is not fair to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the opposition parties for the farmers’ agitation. He said that if the government fails to address the issues of farmers in the next meeting with representatives of 40 unions protesting, then the opposition parties will decide on future steps on Wednesday.

Asked whether Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that Pawar, as the then Agriculture Minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, wanted agrarian reform but could not do so under political pressure, the NCP leader said he was certain Generally, some reforms were wanted in this area but not in the way the BJP government has done.

Pawar said that he approached all state governments before the reforms and did not proceed before resolving their objections. The NCP leader said, “I and Manmohan Singh wanted to bring some reforms in the agricultural sector but not in the way the present government brought.” At that time the Ministry of Agriculture had discussed the proposed reform with the Agriculture Ministers and experts from all the states. “He said that the Ministers of some states had a lot of dissatisfaction about the reform and before taking the final decision the Ministry of Agriculture Wrote letters several times to know the views of state governments.

Pawar, who has held the responsibility of the Ministry of Agriculture twice, said that agriculture is connected to rural areas and this requires consultation with the states. Pawar said that matters related to agriculture cannot be dealt with sitting in Delhi as it involves hard working farmers of the village and the state governments have a big responsibility in this regard. And so if the majority of agriculture ministers have some objections, they need to be taken into confidence and resolve issues before going ahead.

Pawar alleged that neither the central government spoke to the states this time and called a meeting with the state agriculture ministers before drafting the bill. He said that the Central Government passed the agricultural bills in the Parliament due to its power and hence problems arose. Pawar said, “There should be dialogue in politics and democracy.” He said that the government should have negotiated to overcome the objections of the farmers regarding these laws.

Pawar said, “How can a government in a democracy say that it will not listen or change its stand.” In a way, the government has imposed these three agricultural laws. If the government had consulted the state governments and took them in confidence, then such a situation would not have arisen. He said that the farmer is upset because those laws will end the MSP procurement system and the government should do something to address these concerns.

He said that for talks, BJP leaders should be kept from the top who have a better understanding of the agriculture sector. If we talk with the farmers having deep understanding in the agriculture sector, then a solution can be found for this issue. He, however, did not name anyone. Pawar said, “If farmers were the priority of the government then this problem would not have taken so long. And if they say that among those protesting are only farmers from Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh, then the question is whether they have not contributed to the overall food security of the country.