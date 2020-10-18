Aurangabad: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ask for help for farmers affected by the rain in the state. In the Marathwada region, the former Union Minister, who was on an early morning tour in Kankarbawdi, Sastur villages of Osmanabad district, spoke to the farmers affected by the torrential rains in the last few days.

In Maharashtra, Pune, Konkan and Aurangabad divisions, at least 48 people have died due to torrential rains and floods while crops lying in lakhs of hectares have been destroyed.

Officials said on Friday that 29 people died in the Pune division of western Maharashtra due to rain and floods, while the Aurangabad division of central Maharashtra, which also includes Osmanabad, lost 16 and three people in the coastal Konkan region. .

Talking to the farmers in Sastur village, Pawar said, the central government should help the farmers and for that I will meet the Prime Minister along with other MPs.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the state government has its limits in helping the rain affected farmers and the central government should help in this way. Pawar said, “I have also told other MPs that we will go to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister in the next 8-10 days. The center and the state will have to solve it together.

Also read:

Maharashtra: Governor Koshiyari said Shah on ‘disputed letter’ – such words could have been avoided