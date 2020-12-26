Highlights: Farmers are not in the mood to end the agitation against the agricultural laws, the agitation continues

Now Shiv Sena openly praised NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and targeted Congress in gestures

The ruling ruler of Delhi is unaware of the peasant movement, the reason for this is the scattered and weak opposition party of the country.

Mumbai

Farmers are not in the mood to end the agitation as opposed to agricultural laws. Meanwhile, political wrangling over the peasant movement continues and now the Shiv Sena has openly praised NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and targeted the Congress in gestures. The editorial of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ has written that the Delhi authorities are unaware about the farmers’ movement. The reason for this government’s failure is the scattered and weak opposition party of the country.

In ‘Saamana’, other parties have also been attacked without taking names. It is written in the editorial, that BJP or Narendra Modi-Amit Shah’s government is not responsible for the downfall of democracy, but the opposition party is the most responsible. In the current situation, instead of blaming the government, there is a need to make the opponents self-conscious.

‘This plight of the opposing party’

The opposing party requires a common leadership. In this case, the opposition party of the country stands completely on the margins of bankruptcy. On Thursday, the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, took out a front in support of the farmers. Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan with a request letter signed by two crore farmers, while Priyanka Gandhi etc. leaders were arrested in Vijay Chowk. Many movements took place in the last 5 years. The government has shown any seriousness about them, this did not happen. This is the plight of the opposing party.

Rajgarh: Digvijay’s stance on his own party, said – Congressmen of Madhya Pradesh are sleeping

The opposition party does not exist in the government’s mind. Without talking to farmers and workers, the laws imposed on them will have to be removed by the Modi government, said Rahul Gandhi meeting the President. This was ridiculed by the BJP.

‘UPA’ condition like ‘NGO’

It is written in ‘Saamana’ that there is a political organization called ‘UPA’ under the leadership of Congress. The condition of that ‘UPA’ looks like that of a few ‘NGOs’. The dissatisfaction of farmers from the UPA allies does not appear to be taken seriously. There should be some parties in ‘UPA’ but who and what do they do? There is confusion about this.

Except for Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, there is no movement of other UPA allies. Sharad Pawar has an independent personality, is at the national level and his weighty personality and experience continue to benefit from Prime Minister Modi and other parties.

‘Mamta Banerjee is fighting alone’

Mamta Banerjee is fighting alone in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party is spoiling the law and order by going there. On the coercion of the central authority, Mamata’s party attempts to disband. In such a situation, the opposing parties of the country need to stand together with Mamata. But during this time, Mamta seems to have had a direct discussion with Sharad Pawar and Pawar is now going to West Bengal. It is necessary for the leadership of Congress to do this work.

A historical party like Congress has not even had a full-time president for the last one year. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the ‘UPA’ and is the executive leadership of the Congress. He has performed his responsibility well. But the old leaders around them have become invisible. Old leaders like Motilal Vora and Ahmed Patel are no more. In such a situation, who will lead the Congress? There is confusion about what the future of ‘UPA’ is.

‘Congress slipped in Bihar elections too’

At the moment, there is no one in the ‘NDA’. Similarly, there is no one in the ‘UPA’, but the BJP is in power with full force and they have strong leadership like Narendra Modi and political administrator like Amit Shah. No one appears in the ‘UPA’. The Congress does not have enough strength in the Lok Sabha to get the post of leader of the opposition party. Recently Bihar assembly elections were held. Congress slipped in that too. This truth cannot be hidden.

Kisan Andolan Politics: Congress counterattack on Modi, no power to face agitating farmers

If the Congress leadership had shown the stubbornness of the youth named Tejashwi Yadav, then perhaps the picture of Bihar would have been different. Rahul Gandhi continues to struggle vigorously personally. Their hard work is like telling, but there is definitely something missing.

Why is this party away from UPA?

Several parties and leaders like Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Mayawati’s BSP, Akhilesh Yadav, Jagan’s YSR Congress in Andhra, Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha and Kumaraswamy in Karnataka are opposed to the BJP. But he has not joined the UPA under the leadership of the Congress. Unless these anti-BJP parties join the ‘UPA’, the antithesis of the opposition party will not be able to distinguish the government.