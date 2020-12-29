Highlights: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar gets angry with government for new agricultural laws

The deadlock between the government and the farmers over the new farm laws continues. Meanwhile, NCP Chief and former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar alleged that the central government imposed three laws related to agriculture without consulting the states. He said that the matters of farming cannot be dealt with by sitting in Delhi as it involves farmers living in remote villages.

Protest of farmers on the Delhi border has entered its second month. Six rounds of talks between the government and the farmers were also held to resolve the problem which was fruitless. Now Sharad Pawar questioned the structure of the three-member Group of Ministers set up to negotiate with farmers’ organizations and said that the ruling party should put forward leaders who have an in-depth understanding of agriculture and farmers issues.

Sharad Pawar said that the government needs to take the protests seriously and it is not fair to blame PM Narendra Modi on the opposition parties for the farmers’ agitation. He said that if the government fails to address the issues of farmers in the next meeting with representatives of 40 unions protesting, then the opposition parties will decide on future steps on Wednesday.

If farmers were the priority of the government then this problem would not have been stretched so long. If they say that among those protesting are only farmers from Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh, then the question is whether they have not contributed to the overall food security of the country. Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief

‘We also wanted agrarian reform but not like this government did’

Asked whether Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that Sharad Pawar as the then Agriculture Minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh wanted agricultural reform, but could not do so under political pressure, the NCP leader said That he definitely wanted some improvement in this area, but not in the way the BJP government has done. Pawar said that he contacted all the state governments before the reforms and did not proceed before resolving their objections.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, ‘I and Manmohan Singh wanted to bring some reforms in the agricultural sector, but not in the way the present government brought. At that time, the Ministry of Agriculture had discussed the proposed reform with agriculture ministers of all the states and experts in the field. He said that the ministers of some states had a lot of dissatisfaction with the reforms and before taking the final decision, the Ministry of Agriculture wrote several times to get the views of the state governments.

The central government passed the agricultural bills in Parliament due to its power and hence the problem arose. There should be dialogue in politics and democracy. Sharad Pawar

Agriculture related matters cannot be settled in Delhi

Pawar, who has held the responsibility of the Ministry of Agriculture twice, said that agriculture is connected to rural areas and this requires consultation with the states. Pawar said that matters related to agriculture cannot be dealt with by sitting in Delhi as it involves hard working farmers of the village and it is the responsibility of the state governments and therefore if the majority of agriculture ministers have some objections then move forward Before that they need to be taken into confidence and resolve the issues.

Government passed law due to its strength

Pawar alleged that neither the central government spoke to the states this time and called a meeting with the state agriculture ministers before drafting the bill. He said that the central government passed the agricultural bills in Parliament due to its power and hence the problem arose. Pawar said, “There should be dialogue between politics and democracy.” He said that the government should have talked to remove the objections of the farmers regarding these laws.

This situation would not have happened in consultation with the state governments.

Sharad Pawar further said, ‘How can a government in democracy say that it will not listen or change its stand. In a way, the government has imposed these three agricultural laws. If the government had consulted the state governments and took them in confidence, then such a situation would not have arisen. He said that the farmer is upset because those laws will end the MSP procurement system and the government should do something to address these concerns. He said that the leaders of the BJP should have a better understanding of the agriculture sector from the top for talks. If we talk with the farmers having deep understanding in the agriculture sector, then a solution can be found for this issue. He, however, did not name anyone.

