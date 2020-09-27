Highlights: Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar meet at CM’s official residence in Maharashtra

The two leaders met after the meeting of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

40-minute Mahaghadi meeting at Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence

Mumbai

Political discussions have started between the drug case enthusiasts in Maharashtra. Meetings from Mumbai ministry to Shiv Sena’s Matoshree have started new possibilities in the state. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The meeting comes after a meeting of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, which has triggered a period of political speculation.

Sources said Pawar met at Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence and it lasted for about 40 minutes. However, the immediate details of what happened during the meeting of the two leaders could not be known. Sources, however, said that there were some issues regarding future unlock and Kovid-19 status in the state, which the two leaders discussed during the meeting.

Raut and Fadnavis also met in the hotel

It is noteworthy that Fadnavis and Raut had met at a hotel in Mumbai on Saturday. After this meeting, a phase of speculation started. However, Fadnavis said on Sunday that the BJP had no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. Fadnavis said that Raut met for an interview for Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Some issues came up for discussion: Raut

Earlier on Sunday morning, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also clarified the meeting, saying, ‘I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday (Saturday) to discuss some issues. He is a former CM. Apart from this, he is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and is also the BJP’s Bihar election in-charge. He said that there may be ideological differences between us but we are not enemies. CM Uddhav was aware of this meeting.