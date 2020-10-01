new Delhi: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to meet the family of the Hathras scandal victim in Uttar Pradesh, were detained by the UP Police on the way and taken into custody. This action of the UP Police has been criticized by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Sharad Pawar tweeted, “UP Police’s reckless behavior towards Congress leader Mr. Rahul Gandhi is extremely condemnable. He tweeted,” Uttar Pradesh Police’s careless attitude towards Rahul Gandhi is very condemnable. It is condemnable for those whose responsibility is not to let law and order deteriorate while maintaining democratic values. “

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “Opposing the indiscriminate misuse of power by the oppressive regime is the duty and democratic right of the opposition parties. The voice and will of the people cannot be silenced or suppressed. We are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka condemns Vadra’s arrest. “

Let me tell you that Rahul Gandhi left his residence at about one o’clock to meet the family of Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. During this, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present. An attempt was made to stop him at DND in Noida. The convoy was intercepted by the Greater Noida Police. After which he left for Hathras on foot. After walking some distance further, the UP Police again tried to stop them. During this, the police shuddered. Rahul fell down.

During this, Rahul Gandhi also had an argument with UP police. Rahul Gandhi asked, “In which section I am being arrested. How to go alone is a violation of section 144 “. On this plea of ​​Rahul Gandhi, the police officer said that action is being taken under section 188. Rahul Gandhi, as well as UP Police, Priyanka Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were also detained.

