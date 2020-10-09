Navratri of Ashwin month is called Sharadiya Navratri. The nine incarnations of the Goddess are worshiped during the nine-day Navratri festival. Navratri is celebrated twice a year, one in the month of Chaitra and the other in the month of Ashwin. Apart from this, two Gutt Navratri also come. Sharadiya Navratri has its own significance. Navaratri is also called Durga Puja in the eastern part of the country. It is believed that Maa Bhagwati ended Mahishasura. At the same time, Ramlila is also organized in nine days of Navratri in many states. After this, Ravana is burnt on the day of Dussehra. This time, in Navratri, the mother is coming on a horse. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is being formed on 17 October. Let us tell you that Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is considered to be extremely auspicious yoga in astrology. Fasting is kept for the mother on nine days of Navratri. The fast is opened on the tenth day after the worship of the girl.

Navratri Dates:

17 October 2020: Pratipada Ghat Establishment

18 October 2020: Dwitiya Maa Brahmacharini Pooja

19 October 2020: Third Mother Chandraghanta Puja

20 October 2020: Chaturthi Maa Kushmanda Puja

21 October 2020: Panchami Maa Skandamata Pooja

22 October 2020: Shashthi Maa Katyayani Pooja

23 October 2020: Saptami Maa Kalratri Puja

24 October 2020: Ashtami Maa Mahagauri Durga Maha Navami Puja Durga Maha Ashtami Puja

25 October 2020: Navami Maa Siddhidatri Navratri Paran Vijay Dashami