Shaquille O'Neil He was one of the best pivots that basketball delivered in the 90s and early 2000s. In his 19 seasons at the highest level of basketball he won four titles (three with Los Angeles Lakers and one with Miami Heat) despite his lack of discipline outside the playing fields.

A few days ago, the 51-year-old former player confessed that because of the extravagant parties he threw with his teammates he was unable to win the championship ring. NBA with Orlando Magic in 1995.

In addition, he confessed that diets were not his strong suit and the teams he was on even lied about the true weight he had to compete. In the triplet won by the Lakers between 2000 and 2003, The franchise lied about its player's weight, saying he was 148 kilos, when in reality he weighed 188.

Shaquille, Despite his 2 meters and 16 centimeters and weighing more than 180 kilos, he shone in the NBA and they were no obstacle to being considered one of the best in his position. But as he himself admits, 'if he had had more discipline he would be in the golden books of basketball.'

one day his own Kobe Bryant He said it publicly: “If Shaq had my work ethic, he would have been the best of all. And we, together, would have won more titles.”

But it was not like that, food and excesses were what accompanied his sports career, his physical neglect was total: “If I had paid attention, I probably could have been like Udonis Haslem and having played more than 20 seasons, but I did it my way. Really I didn't take it seriously until I looked in the mirror six or seven years after I retired. I looked terrible. I had no definition and was basically fat. “Very fat.”

Shaquille admitted that the loss of his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex in 2019 and from his great friend Kobe Bryant in 2020 They were the trigger that led him to become a man who weighed more than 200 kilograms.

“They were bad months and I didn't feel any type of motivation. “When you don't want to do anything, but you need to stay out of trouble, there are two things to entertain yourself with: eating and watching Netflix,” she said of her post-retirement problems.

Bryant, along with Shaquille O'Neal, led the Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA titles. Photo: Francis Specker. EFE

Everything changed and now he weighs 145 kg

“One day I saw a 70-year-old guy who had muscles everywhere on his body. If he can, why can't I, I thought. And so I started to change, I improved my diet and I got into the gym,” Shaq confessed.

That day he found the motivation he was missing and started doing weight training, cardio and challenged himself to follow a strict diet. He began eating salads, fruits, vegetables, smoothies, proteins and chicken in measured portions.

Shaq assures that has lost about 10 percent of body fat and the new way of life has led him to have the same physique he had 25 years ago. He lost more than 40 kilos in recent months and now weighs 145 kilos, far from the 200 he had after Kobe's death.

Scene from the awards ceremony during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers who were crowned champions against the New Jersey Nets. Kobe Bryant (left) and Shaquille O Neal (right) with the trophies.

“The routine starts with a healthy breakfast that includes three turkey sausages, four egg whites and lots of fruit. At lunch it can be a salad with some chicken and at night I go with fish or beef, with something else (…) Have more energy, feel better and be able to do things that I couldn't do before,” she said in an interview .

And I add: “I do 20 minutes of cardio and work on chest strength, triceps, biceps, abs, back and then I leave. I still have bad hips and sore joints, so I can't be jumping and running. Basically, it's old man training. I can't do all that crossfit stuff. “I tried to run the other day and I said 'how was I one of the best athletes in the world?'” the champion said.

Finally, he explained that his physique now becomes a priority, not like when he was an NBA player, this has led him to eliminate several products from his life.

“I don't want my stomach hanging over his belt. I can still eat as long as I do it in a healthy way and take out some things that weren't helping me, like Cheetos, cupcakes, things like that. Not to mention the sandwiches. I always liked them for lunch, dinner and snacks. Sometimes I even got up at three in the morning and made myself a sandwich. And if he opened his eyes at five, he did the same,” he concluded.

