Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most loved and respected players in the NBA, is in trouble, because a post by the influencer Maria Ozuna Teachey has him in the eye of the storm.

“The image, which appeared on his Instagram and Facebook profiles, has sparked endless speculation and rumours about a possible relationship between the two. Faced with the wave of comments and doubts from basketball fans, O’Neal has been forced to clarify the situation, denying any link with the model,” says the Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Controversial image

She added: “The controversial image, which Maria Ozuna Teachey published at the beginning of the week, shows the influencer next to a tall man, whose face is hidden, while he rests his hands on her breasts.”

Fans noticing the size difference and the innuendo in the photo spread the word and speculated about the identity of the man in the photo.

“Shaq thinks we can’t see him” and “Shaq and his new girlfriend” were some of the comments on social media.

Shaquille O’Neal has come forward and denied any rumors about his alleged relationship with Maria Ozuna Teachey.

The Daily Mail said the former player took to Instagram to clarify that it was not him in the image.

“Nope, it’s not me,” she said, accompanied by a series of photos in which she poses in a similar way to the man in the controversial post.