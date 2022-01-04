Shaquille O’Neal has unveiled a surprise made in McDonough, Georgia, for the holiday season: consoles and bicycles in a poor neighborhood.

Shaquille O’Neal he recounted an episode that saw him as a protagonist recently in an American elementary school. The basketball player, four-time NBA champion (three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat), has in fact revealed that he had given gifts to the children of a school in a poor neighborhood in McDonough, Georgia. The donation, not the first to be certified, further increases the appreciation of the sports public and not for the former American athlete.

In an interview, O’Neal recalled his humble beginnings before talking about the episode. “My father was a drill sergeant, my mother was a woman who worked hard. They had little, but they taught me the value of giving. They taught me the value of helping those in need, ”the NBA star explained to EssentiallySports, as reported by Fadeaway World, before he could think of what had happened to him recently.

“You know, I called a friend of mine on Nintendo Switch (sic, but the company is only called“ Nintendo ”, ed). I ordered approx 1000 Switch and 1000 PS5. I went to Walmart and bought some bicycles. So yesterday, in this little elementary school in McDonough, Georgia, the kids were crying, they were happy. And that’s what’s really important, ”O’Neal said, no small feat considering that consoles like the PlayStation 5 are also nowhere to be found. The American champion played for 19 years in the NBA and earned $ 292 million before becoming an entrepreneur and building his fortune to over $ 700 million. But apparently, he hasn’t forgotten his origins and the things that really matter in life.