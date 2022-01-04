As reported by the same athlete in a recent podcast, Shaquille O’Neal has recently given away 1000 PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles to poorer children, making a pleasant surprise for little fans. All this was possible thanks to its foundation and sponsors such as Pepsi, Tonka and Frito Lay, which allowed many families to spend a Christmas with gifts.

After the recent official announcement of the arrival of the covers for the much sought after new Sony console, the famous basketball player has decided to surprise many families with new consoles, along with toys, buildings, remote controlled radios and much more. The happy event took place at Wesley Lakes Elementary School in McDonough, Georgia and involved more than 500 children.

The foundation of the famous athlete it was created to help people most in need and O’Neal himself came to the aid of the many families, after learning that they could not celebrate Christmas with presents under the tree. Regarding how he decided to do this action, the famous basketball player commented:

I called my Nintendo Switch friend. I ordered around 1000 Switches and 1000 PS5s. I went to Walmart and got some bikes. So yesterday, in this little elementary school in McDonough Georgia, the children were crying, the children were happy. And this is all.

Regarding the reasons that prompted him to do this incredible action, he recalled his father and his way of doing:

My dad was a drill sergeant, my mom was just a hard-working woman. They had little, but they taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need.

Shaquille O’Neal’s gifts, as well as containing tons of consoles and other toys, they allowed the children to find their smile again during the Christmas period, a moment in which all families celebrate with many gifts and dinners.