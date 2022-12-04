Doha (AFP)

Swiss international striker Gerdan Shaqiri warned against putting Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, out of the accounts, when the two teams meet “Tuesday” in the final price of the World Cup in Qatar.

After Sunday’s training session, Shaqiri told reporters: You cannot put aside Cristiano, he is one of the most prominent players in the world alongside Argentine Lionel Messi.

And the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich striker continued: This player can score at any second and minute, he has experience and everyone knows how important he is for Portugal and his team.

Shakiri contributed to “Nati”‘s 3-2 victory over Serbia in the third and last round of the group stage competitions, by opening the scoring and leading Switzerland to reach the final price.

Ronaldo’s harvest, which his English club Manchester United released from his contract after his fiery statements in an interview in which he criticized the “Red Devils” and his Dutch coach Eric ten Hag, in the Qatar World Cup, was limited to an orphan goal from a penalty kick in the victory over Ghana 3-2 at the start of Portugal’s first-round matches. groups.

Although Shakiri moved to play for the American Chicago Fire, he is well aware that regardless of the threat posed by Ronaldo, there are also several players in Portugal who can make a difference and threaten his country.

He said: «We also have to know the rest of the players, because it is not just about Ronaldo, they have many good players and young men who can make a big difference, and we need to perform well because we are in the knockout stages, and anything can happen.

Although Shakiri imposed himself as a trump card and a creative force in Switzerland, he confirms that the key to his chances of success for the “Nati” team is based on collective ability, stressing that “the key is for the team to perform exceptionally, there is no Cristiano Ronaldo in our team, we need The whole team to succeed, if everyone sticks together and performs at the highest levels, I am sure we have a chance to move forward.

The two teams faced each other twice in the European Nations League in June. Portugal won the first at home in Lisbon 4-0, including two goals for Ronaldo, before Switzerland took revenge a week later in the second leg by winning 1-0 in Geneva.

For Shaqiri, the increasing pressure of participating in the knockout stages of the World Cup makes past encounters a mere memory.

He added, “We know the Portuguese national team very well. We played against it several times in friendly matches, in the Nations League. We lost some of them and won others, and for me all possibilities are open, it is the knockout match and they will play well.

He concluded, “We need a great and special performance if we want to move forward.”