On Sunday, at the Rosaleda, an unusual event will happen: Shaq Moore will not be able to play the game. And not because he doesn’t want to but because he saw the fifth yellow card against Albacete. It will be the first game that the right-back has missed so far in the League, since to date has been a fixture in the lineups. Because except in two Cup games, it has been in the 29 games played.

This will cut a streak of 40 consecutive games with the North American on the field. The last time he did not play was on March 8 of last year against Ponferradina, just before confinement. And that time, like now, it was for being sanctioned. Since then, he has always been either on the side or on the extreme.

Otar Kakabadze will replace him against the malacitanos, as he did before the break of the match against Alba. “It’s a shame that I can not play, I will have to rest and cheer from the outside,” said Moore days ago. “It is costing us a bit away from home, but we are going to Malaga to make a difficult game for them and move on,” he warned.

Another of those who will lose the duel will be Valentín Vada, who also saw the fifth yellow last Sunday. The midfielder yielded by Almería has earned a place in Ramis’ eleven, but he will have to stop. Yes indeed, both the Argentine and the American will arrive clean to the derby against Las Palmas next day.

Those who will have to take care not to miss this regional duel are six footballers who will arrive at La Rosaleda warned. They are Carlos Ruiz, Nikola Sipcic, Carlos Pomares, Álex Muñoz, Aitor Sanz and Javi Alonso. If any of them are cautioned, they will not be able to play one of the most anticipated matches.