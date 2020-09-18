Highlights: File related to Shantikunj stampede case lost before hearing in court

In 2011, 20 people died in a stampede at an event

Answer was to be filed on behalf of the government on the PIL

The lawsuit was withdrawn after Harish Rawat came to power in 2015

Pulkit Shukla, Dehradun / Haridwar

Shantikunj in Haridwar, 9 years ago, during a big event, the file related to the stampede case has been lost. Surprisingly, the file was lost at a time when the case was going to be heard in the High Court. In 2011, a file related to the stampede case went missing in the secretariat. A case has been filed in Dehradun Nagar Kotwali on behalf of the Home Department in case of missing files.

The government was to file its reply on Friday on a PIL filed in the High Court in the Shantikunj stampede case. The disappearance of the file came in the midst of filing an answer. Now the file is being searched. Precautionary lawsuits have also been filed. Kotwali Inspector Shishupal Singh Negi said that a case has been filed on behalf of Pankaj Joshi, Section Officer of Home Department. The matter is under investigation.

What is Shantikunj stampede case

In 2011, a big event was being organized on the birth centenary of Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, founder of Shantikunj, the famous religious institution of Haridwar. Millions of people associated with Shantikunj gathered in it. It is said that due to suffocation in the Yagyashala, a stampede occurred in the program. 20 people died and dozens were injured in the stampede. A case was filed against the organizers of the event at Haridwar Nagar Kotwali in the case of stampede deaths. The police was investigating in this case. At that time there was a BJP government headed by BC Khanduri in the state. However, after the Congress came to power, the then Chief Minister Harish Rawat ordered the withdrawal of the case filed against Shantikunj in 2015.

Genie came out of public interest petition again

In this case, a lawyer filed a PIL in the Nainital High Court in August 2020. Hearing the petition, the court had asked the Uttarakhand government to file its reply on September 18. When files were searched for filing answers in the court, it was found that the file related to the case has been lost from the secretariat itself. Let me tell you that the troubles of Shantikunj chief Dr. Pranav Pandya are increasing these days. In May, a girl from Chhattisgarh filed a lawsuit accusing her of raping her between 2010 and 2014. Haridwar police is investigating these allegations of rape.