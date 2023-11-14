Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution was presented by WayForward Technologies during the Nintendo Indie World with a new one trailer and some details, including the release window set for 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

It is a “lost episode” for the series, designed for Game Boy Advance and back in development after twenty years to arrive on Switch, offering levels with different levels of depth, the platform mechanics that we know well and a versus mode for four players.

As we know, three years ago the Shantae series achieved sales of over 3 million copies and Risky Revolution undoubtedly marks a relaunch of the franchise awaiting a new chapter.