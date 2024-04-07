WayForward Technologies published a gameplay videos taken from the version Game Boy Advance Of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution. Yes, you read that right: as already revealed, the game will also be released on cartridge for the Nintendo handheld.

Presented with a trailer last November, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution stands as the realization of a dream for fans of the series, with an unreleased episode for the completion of it was necessary to wait twenty years.

There GBA version on cartridgeproduced by Limited Run Games and available for preorder only to date, it will make the most of Nintendo's portable console hardware and offer users a real blast from the past.