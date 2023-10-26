Shanon Borkent (30) from Nijverdal lost 85 kilos in almost two years, from 171 to 86 kilos. A great achievement, although a tummy tuck is now urgently needed to remove 15 kilos of excess skin. She will definitely have to pay the bill for that operation herself. Health insurer Zilveren Kruis again rejected reimbursement.
Jeroen de Kleine
