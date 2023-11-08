Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

The actress Shannon Wilcox is dead. The 80-year-old died in Los Angeles on September 2, 2023. Her death has only now been confirmed by her agent.

Los Angeles – Many people in Germany knew Shannon Wilcox as one of the actresses from the popular series “Dallas”. She only had a small role in the cult series and was seen in five episodes. But she also appeared alongside Willie Nelson in the Oscar-nominated “Songwriter.”

The actress and producer’s death was confirmed by her agent Peter Young Variety reported. In addition to her appearances on “Dallas,” Wilcox appeared in a variety of television series and films.

Actress Shannon Wilcox dies at the age of 80

The best-known works in which Wilcox has appeared include “Six Weeks” with Dudley Moore and “Frankie and Johnny”, where she can be seen alongside Al Pacino. She also appeared in “Grey’s Anatomy”. Apparently the actress died at the beginning of September. Her death has only now been announced. Why is unclear. Nothing is known yet about the cause of death.

Many people knew Shannon Wilcox from the film “Songwriter” with Willie Nelson – now the actress has died at the age of 80. © Everett Collection/Imago

Shannon Wilcox introduced herself to a larger audience through her role as the mother of Elisabeth Shue’s Ali Mills in the 1984 edition of the film “Karate Kid”. Other productions in which Shannon Wilcox mostly had smaller appearances were “Se7en”, “Runaway Bride”, “Raising Helen” and “The Princess Diaries”. Only recently did it shake Death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry many fans.

Shannon Wilcox was married to Alex Rocco for many years

Shannon Wilcox made her screen debut in 1976, appearing in an episode of the cult series “Starsky and Hutch” with Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul. In the years that followed, she appeared in more and more series, including “Hart aber Herzlich”, “Magnum”, “Hawaii Five-O” and “Remington Steele”. Her career as an actress lasted almost 50 years and she appeared in over 75 productions.

In addition to appearing in many television and film productions, Shannon Wilcox walked the red carpet as the wife of famous actor Alex Rocco. Wilcox and Rocco were married since 2004 until the actor’s death in 2015. Rocco is known to a wide audience for his role as “Moe Greene” in “The Godfather”. Shannon Wilcox left behind two children, actress Kelli Williams (The Mentalist) and writer and producer Sean Doyle. Just a few days ago German series star Elmar Wepper died.