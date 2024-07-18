The great American actress Shannen Doherty She passed away on July 13th following a serious illness she had been battling since 2015. Apparently, however, her financial situation was not the best, which is why the woman was full of worries.

Here are some details about his latest thoughts and everything that has to do with his estate.

Shannen Doherty’s Latest Worries

Shannen Dohertythe beloved Brenda Of Beverly Hills 90.210 or the very brave one Bows Of Witches passed away on July 13, shocking America and the entire world. Unfortunately, the woman was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer which had struck her in 2015 and which had spread from her breast to her brain.

Since then, there has been nothing but talk about her, even though some details have emerged that no one would have ever imagined. One of these concerns her heritage. The actress was in fact in possession of several millions of dollars and over the years she had purchased several properties. Over time, however, her work engagements decreased and this is why the actress began to feel the pinch.

The divorce issue and the actress’s assets

One of the actress’s last steps was the one that saw her as the protagonist in her third divorce processAt the time of her passing Shannen had approximately $250,000to which however we must add shares, bonds and real estate plus all the properties at Malibu. A total heritage of different millions of euros.

On some of these houses the actress was paying the mutualwhich is why their value cannot be considered full. A part of her inheritance will still go to her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko, from whom Shannen had divorced following an alleged betrayal on the part of man.

The woman’s great concern, however, was to leave her mother full of debts and for this very reason a large portion of his inheritance will be divided among his family. Let us remember that the Doherty she passed away in Malibu, California. Luckily, she was no longer alone at that time, as she was surrounded by people who loved her very much.

Shannen tried to fight until the end, but lately the disease had become stronger. The actress had to surrender to a monster bigger than her. A serene moment that allowed her to overcome this phase of transition thanks to the people who supported her with great generosity.

