In 2015, the American actress Shannen Doherty, one of the protagonists of the television series “Beverly Hills, 90210” was diagnosed with breast cancer, she underwent a mastectomy and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In 2017 he announced that the cancer was in remissionhowever, the disease returned a couple of years later in stage 4, one of the most advanced stages of the disease and involves cancer cells spreading to other parts, known as metastasis.

In June of last year, through his podcast, Shannen Doherty He reported that the cancer had reached his brain and later, he shared that It has also affected his bones. Now, in a recent episode of “Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,” the 52-year-old actress He expressed that he was preparing for his death, in order to make many things easier for his mother..

“My priority right now is my mother, I know it's going to be very hard for her if I die first, and because I know it's going to be hard, I'm trying to make many other things easier for her, I don't want her to have to take care of it.” of a lot of things, I don't want him to find himself with a warehouse full of furniture,” said Shannen Doherty, who is cleaning out her home, giving away or selling various objects.

“You feel like you are letting go of something that was very special and important to you, but you know what you should do and, in the end, it will give you a certain feeling of peace and calm, because you are helping the people who are going to stay , to have a cleaner and simpler transition”.

In his podcast, Shannen Doherty He said that recently was at his home in southern Tennessee, United States, to pack up his belongings after he decided to give up his dream of living on the property and raising horses“It was really difficult and very emotional because, to a certain extent, I felt like I was giving up on this dream of building this property, building a house for myself and a house for my mom and then expanding the barn, I was packing up and I started crying, “I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean to me? Did it mean I was giving up on life? Did it mean I was throwing in the towel?”

Although Shannen Doherty is preparing to die, last November, in an interview for the magazine People expressed “I don't want to die, I'm not done with life, I'm not done with loving, I'm not done with creating, I'm not done with hoping to change things for the better, I'm just not done.”

