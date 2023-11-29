Shannen Doherty’s cancer gives no respite, no good news. The actress, known for her roles as Brenda Walsh in Feeling of living (Beverly Hills, 90210in the original English) and as Prue Halliwell in haunted, has announced that his illness is progressing and that the cancer has already reached the bones. “I don’t want to die,” she said in an interview with the magazine People on Monday of last week and published this Wednesday, November 29.

In the talk, Doherty, 52, explains that the advanced breast cancer that she has been suffering from since February 2020 (although she already had the disease before, in 2015, which remitted two years later) is already in phase four and that it has been expanded to the bones. Already in June, less than five months ago, she explained that she had reached the brain, where she had metastases. “When you ask yourself: ‘Why me? Why do I have cancer’ and then ‘Why has my cancer come back? Why am I in phase four? That makes you look at a greater purpose in life,” she says in People. “To me, it’s crazy that we still don’t have a cure,” she says. She herself is trying to raise funds to fight the disease.

The interpreter continues receiving treatment. “I’m not done with this living thing. Not even with the fact of loving. I haven’t finished creating. Not even with the hope of changing things for the better. I’m simply not finished,” she says in the interview with a half smile. In fact, she says that one of her main struggles is to show that, although she is sick, she is capable of working. “People assume that this means not being able to walk, not being able to eat, not being able to work… They put you out to pasture very quickly: ‘You’re finished, you’re retired,’ and no, we’re not,” she defends. “We are vibrant and have a very different view of the world. We are people who want to work, embrace life and move forward.” In her opinion, cancer patients, “even though it sounds corny and crazy,” are the people who have “the most desire to work”: “Because you are grateful for every second, every hour, every day that we manage to be here.”

Hence, Doherty continues to have projects, such as the imminent launch of a podcastwhich arrives on December 6 on the iHeartRadio platform and will be titled Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty (Let’s be clear with Shannen Doherty). As he told the American publication and in your Instagram profilewith more than two million followers, in it will speak about his health, but also about his career in Hollywood and his romantic relationships. “Former colleagues, friends, family and brilliant directors” will pass through her episodes. The actress has been married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko for 11 years, but she filed for divorce last April. Her representative let it slip that the breakup had been caused by Iswarienko’s infidelity. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she had no choice. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm, as she is intimately involved,” she explained to the media.

After her first diagnosis, in the summer of 2015, Doherty underwent a mastectomy and underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy. In May 2017 she announced that the cancer was in remission, but the disease returned a couple of years later, as she herself announced at the beginning of 2020. “It will come to light in a matter of days or weeks that I am in a stage IV. “My cancer has returned and that is why I am here,” she said in an interview on the program Good Morning America. In these three and a half years, the situation has worsened. In January of this year he underwent surgery to remove the tumor that had reached his brain, something he made public last June, when he said he had baptized to said tumor as Bob. “They had to remove it and dissect it to see what the pathology was. “It was definitely one of the scariest things I have ever been through in my entire life,” she says now. “My best memory is yet to come. I pray. I get up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking too much. It connects me to higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra.”