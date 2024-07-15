“I am still processing the enormous grief of losing my longtime friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.” This is the beginning of the post published by Jennie Garth after the death of Shannen Doherty, who passed away on Saturday, July 13 after a long illness. The two actresses played the two friends Brenda and Kelly in the series that made them famous – Beverly Hills 90210.

“The our bond was real and honest – Garth continued in his message accompanied by some photos of them together – We have often been pitted against each otherbut none of this reflected the truth of our real relationship, which was built on mutual respect and admiration. She was brave, passionate, determined and very loving and generous.. I will always miss and honor her deeply in my heart and memories. My heart breaks for her family, for Bowie and for all the people who loved her.”