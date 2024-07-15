Hollywood mourns the loss of Shannen Doherty, who died after a long battle with cancer: her last wishes

Shannen Dohertyfamous interpreter of Brenda Walsh in the cult series Beverly Hills 90210, passed away on July 13 after a long battle with breast cancer. The sad news was made public by her long-time agent, Leslie Sloane, in a statement to the magazine People a few hours ago.

The actressloved by millions of fans, had first announced her illness in 2015. After years of therapies and ups and downs, her premature death came at the age of just 53.

Shannen Doherty faced the disease with courage and determination. In 2018 he declared that he had defeated the disease thanks to an operation, but in 2020 the tumor returned, once again testing his strength and resilience. Throughout his struggle, Doherty never lost hope, maintaining a clear awareness of the severity of his condition.

The Last Will of Actress Shannen Doherty, Killed by Cancer

In one of the latest episodes of his podcast “Let’s be clear” Last January, the actress had spoken openly about the evolution of her illness. Despite her determination not to give up, she had already made arrangements for her funeral, revealing a last wish heartbreaking. The actress had in fact expressed the desire to found a refuge for horses elderly and abandoned. A few days before her birthday, an animal rights organization revealed that it had named a rescued horse after the actress.

Additionally, Shannen Doherty had expressed her desire to be cremated and to have his ashes mixed with those of his dog Bowie and his father:

“And then I want our ashes to be scattered in a place that my dad and I loved in Malibu, where we spent precious time.”

The actress had also outlined precise directions for her funeralwith the irony and kindness that characterized her. She wanted sincere people by her side for the last time and for her farewell to be a celebration of love, free of falsehood and hypocrisy:

“I don’t want people to cry when all they’re thinking is, ‘Thank God that bitch is dead.‘”.

Shannen wanted the ceremony was held in his home, a place where he had lived many happy moments.

With his passing, the icon of the late 90s teenagers leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of many.

