Shannen Dohertyknown for her roles in cult series such as Beverly Hills, 90210 And Witchesdied yesterday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 53 years oldThe actress had been fighting against the breast cancer.

The sad news was given by the spokesman of the actress, Leslie Sloanewho stated the following:

It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of battling the disease. Her devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones and her dog, Bowie. The family requests privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.

Doherty rose to fame in 1990 in the role of Brenda Walsh in the Fox series Beverly Hills, 90210. The actress appeared in 111 episodes before leaving the series at the end of the fourth season, likely due to some friction with other cast members. The series has returned to prominence with two revivals, one released in 2008 (90210) and one in 2019 (BH90210).Shannen Doherty appeared in both revivals.

Following her departure from Beverly Hills, 90210, in 1998 the actress got the role of Prue Halliwelll in the TV series Witches (Charmed (originally released). The supernatural-themed series featured three sisters who discover they are witches and must work together to fight the forces of evil.

Between the second and third seasons, Shannen Doherty directed three episodes of the series: Dangerous Desires, Ghosts of the West And The secret revealed, or the last episode she appeared in. Her character was killed off when she left the series at the end of season three.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty moved to Los Angeles with her family as a child and began acting at age 10 with a role on the series Father Murphy’s Boys. The actor Michael Landon he noticed her and chose her for the role of Jenny Wilder in the series Little House on the Prairie at the age of 11.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2015 and in 2017 he declared himself in remission. But in 2019 the tumor returned, spreading to other parts of the body as well.

Despite his illness, he continued to work, both in cinema and on the small screen, and also hosted a podcast, Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Dohertyin which she talked about her career and how breast cancer has impacted her life.

In June 2023, she claimed she had undergone radiation therapy for cancer that had spread to the brain.

Finally, we can only extend our deepest condolences to all of Shannen Doherty’s friends and family.