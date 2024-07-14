Shannen Doherty Dead at 53: She Played Brenda in “Beverly Hills”. Who Was the Actress

Beverly Hills 90210 Star Shannen Doherty Dies at 53. She had been suffering from breast cancer since 2015. People reported the news, which reported an exclusive statement from Leslie Sloane, the actress’s longtime collaborator: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of battling the disease,” Sloane explained to the magazine, emphasizing that Doherty passed away “surrounded by the love of her family and her dog, Bowie. The family requests privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” she added.

Shannen Doherty rose to fame as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, a series that premiered in October 1990 and which she left after the fourth season, in 1994. She then played the role of Prue Halliwell in Charmed, of which she also directed several episodes.