According to the magazine Peoplethe signing of the divorce papers by Shannen Doherty. Documents with which the actress would have definitively sanctioned the end of her marriage with her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko.

Doherty signs divorce the day before her death

The much-loved and lamented interpreter of unforgettable roles such as Brenda Walsh in the TV series Beverly Hills 90210as well as that of Prue Halliwell in the series Witchesended her earthly existence completely free from her tormented relationship with her ex-husband.

The Troubled End of Shannon Doherty’s Marriage to Ex-Husband Kurt Iswarienko

As stated by the magazine Peoplebased on the legal documents obtained, the recently deceased actress would have signed her waiver of maintenance by Iswarienko with the acceptance of the dissolution of their marriage. A divorce that took place on the basis of previously mutually agreed agreements, without the intervention of the court.

In fact, the document states: “The parties have signed a written agreement regarding their property and their marital or cohabitation rights, including maintenance, the original of which is or has been submitted to the court.”

A rather sad end then sad And tormented that occurred between Shannen Doherty and her ex-husband Kurt. A couple that, instead, for many years had appeared to everyone extremely united and happy.

The two were married in 2011 and for a long time their marriage seemed to be going in the best way. The following words full of love and trust pronounced by the actress, already affected by breast cancer, towards her husband date back to 2016: “My husband loves me even without my hair, cancer has made our marriage even stronger. I can’t imagine my life without him.”

A situation that has deteriorated more and more over time until it reached a drastic change. Just a year ago, in 2023, Shannen Doherty had publicly declared that she had discovered the husband’s betrayal in the worst possible way, that is, on the same day as the brain surgery to remove the tumor.

“I found out my husband was cheating on me when I had surgery for my brain tumor. I went into that office early in the morning and I walked in after finding out my marriage was basically over, that my husband had been having an affair for two years.”

Kurt Iswarienko criticized for his lack of sensitivity towards his sick ex-wife

Several people close to the actress have fiercely attacked her ex-husband for the lack of sensitivity and closeness shown towards the dying woman. Among these, her friend certainly stands out Tara Furiani who wrote the following message on his page LinkedIn:

“I am so sad and shocked by the passing of my friend Shannen. She had stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to multiple parts of her body, death was inevitable and she knew… she has made peace with that. Her pain and suffering in the months leading up to it must not have been so profound if her husband had been a decent human being. He could have shown some humanity to his dying wife.”

Other words full of affection towards the recently deceased actress arrived from Ashley Hamiltonto whom Doherty was married for a short time, from 1993 to 1994: “Even though things don’t always go as we hope, she has been there for me during some of my darkest moments. My love and admiration for her has outlasted our short-lived marriage.”