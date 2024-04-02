The actress Shannen Doherty, remembered for her role as Prue Halliwell in the series 'Enchantresses', revealed in 2020 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, this is not the first time that the disease affects her, since in 2015 she also went through the same situation, although after 2 years of fighting she disappeared. Although this success story has not yet been repeated, the artist commented on her podcast about some actions that she takes to avoid regret for her mother, Rosa Elizabeth Doherty.

Shannen Doherty In the last broadcast of his podcast 'Let's Be Clear', he talked about what his day-to-day life is like with the disease and how in 2023 it has reached the brain, where it had metastasized. Likewise, it has affected his bones and his diagnosis is stage IV or metastatic cancer, an illness that still has no cure.

How does Shannen Doherty prepare for death?

Shannen Doherty He explained that, since the disease has worsened in his body, he has accepted every circumstance. However, she is not willing to stay in bed and wait for her death, so she is giving away her things to prevent her mother from having to do so after her death. “My priority right now is my mother. I know it will be very hard for her if I die first. And, because I know it's going to be hard, I'm trying to make many other things easier for you. I don't want him to have to take care of a lot of things. “I don't want him to find himself with a storage room full of furniture,” she said.

Additionally, Doherty stated that this is a measure that helps her let go and say goodbye to things she loved, which is necessary to do. Likewise, she is determined to have more moments with her mother. “They're just things. I do not need them. They don't give me joy, but what gives me joy is taking my mother to places she has always wanted to go. I get to make memories for the people I love,” she added.

What does Shannen Doherty do?

Shannen Doherty announced that many people assume that, because of her diagnosis, she will stop working. However, the reality is different, since she is very involved with her podcast. “People assume that this means not being able to walk, not being able to eat, not being able to work… They put you to pasture very quickly: 'You're done, you're retired', and no, we're not.. We are vibrant and have a very different view of the world. “We are people who want to work, embrace life and move forward,” he commented in People magazine.

