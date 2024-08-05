The entertainment journalist Shanik Berman was eliminated from ‘The House of the Famous’, Televisa reality show. ViX’s website announces that she was left out of the most famous house in Mexico: “Today we say goodbye to Shanik, who is returning to real life. Now, #LaCasaDeLosFamososMx has 13 inhabitants. What will happen after what was said in the rankings?”

“It was a pleasure SHANIK”; “It was achieved…”; “Man, Shanik really made me laugh”; “Mexico united against Shanik”; “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED ��❤️”; “No way, loyalty is something that the public values” and “Good luck Shanik”, are some of the comments that followers of Shanik Berman they write to him on Instagram.

“I wouldn’t want to die without winning, because I’ve never won anything,” Shanik Berman said of his participation in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, reality show from Televisa, and this phrase will stay with us forever, as will the journalist’s time at the most famous house in Mexico, as she won the sympathy of many for her comments and situations.

In addition to Shanik Bermanon this week’s list of nominees were Arath de la Torre, Gala Montes and Karime.