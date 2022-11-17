Shanik Berman has been exposed in a tremendous scandal, because in her Instagram account she demands that stop judging Inés Gómez Mont 39, who is wanted by the courts for various charges, for which the first believes in her innocence, a situation that bothered Internet users.

“The truth always comes out, I love you @inesgomezmont Justice will finally be done to you after the unfair nightmare that they have made you and your children live…. #justicia #tarde#pero #llególahora #team #inesgomezmont”, writes Shanik Berman on his Instagram account.

And it is that for Shanik Berman justice has been on the side of Inés Gómez Mont who apparently was already acquitted of one of the three charges she had, for which she continues to fight legally, but in hiding, which has caused controversy.

“The arrest warrant was invalidated, but that does not mean that he is innocent, rather it is a reflection of the corruption that sadly exists in our country!!”, “Unfair nightmare? With all the wool that was stolen while washing, the only What was a nightmare was running away but living very comfortably with so many millions,” the networks write against the entertainment journalist.

It is worth mentioning that the blonde has been in the journalism of the Mexican show business for years and we have seen her in various programs as a headline from time to time she has been seen on the Hoy program where she talks about the latest in said medium.