It is feared that the 22-year-old may have died Nicole Shanie Louk, kidnapped by Hamas yesterday morning and filmed in a terrible video, then spread via social media by Hamas militias. The half-naked and broken-legged body in an impossible X-shape of a woman on her stomach in a military vehicle. And then her face disfigured, marked by her blood, exposed to her spitting while the cries of “Allah is great” rise to the sky. Weapons and arms raised. The video published on social media is just one of the images documenting the horror of the attack launched in Israel by the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas. And there’s her too, Shanie Louk. Interviewed by the Spiegel website, Ricarda Louk, the girl’s mother, says that she never stops hoping and that in the video released on social media by the militiamen it was clear that she was ”unconscious”.

The daughter has German citizenship, her mother lives in Israel, about eighty kilometers from the Gaza Strip and from her apartment she launched an appeal on social media for information and for her daughter’s release. Her mother is a German citizen, thirty years ago she left Ravensburg to move to Israel, she comes from a Catholic family and converted to the Jewish religion. The girl’s husband, father, Shani Louk, is Israeli.

Ricarda Louk recognized her daughter in a video broadcast on social media, as she was taken away, unconscious, in a jeep, through the streets of Gaza. Yesterday morning, as soon as she learned of the Hamas missile attack, she called the 22-year-old, who lives in Tel Aviv and was attending a music festival at the time. «I told her to stay safe – she says – she says. My daughter attended the Festival with friends from Mexico, she has friends from all over the world, she loves to travel.”

On her Instagram profile the young woman posts photos from Italy, Croatia, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. “We were used to a life under constant threat – says Ricarda Lauk – but I don’t want to think that something serious happened to her.” Since yesterday morning Nicole’s family, who has three brothers, have had no further news from the young woman, but have instead been contacted by the bank: Nicole Shani Louk’s credit card was used in Gaza.