Shania Twain in London (England), in February 2023. Dave J Hogan (Getty Images)

Shania Twain’s tour of North America has suffered an unforeseen event that calls its continuity into question. The singer, who is presenting her first album in six years on stage, called queen of me and launched last February, has suffered a serious setback. The bus carrying part of the staff accompanying the Canadian artist suffered an accident on the road when it collided with a truck, with several vehicles involved. It happened in Wolseley, Saskatchewan. Apparently, a total of 13 people have been rescued from inside it and some of them taken to nearby hospitals, although all are out of danger.

The accident occurred early on Wednesday morning and was due to poor road conditions, affected by strong winds and a lot of snow, in fact, apparently, there was ice on the road surface and snow on the shoulders, as as seen in the photographs published by some of those involved. Twain was not in the vehicle, as confirmed by media such as People. It seems that the truck against which the bus had the accident is also part of the artist’s tour, but this has not been confirmed.

“Several members of the production team who have required medical assistance have been taken to nearby hospitals,” reads a statement sent to the press from the office of the 58-year-old artist. “We are incredibly grateful to the emergency services for the quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience to take care of our family on tour,” she stated. In principle, the artist’s next concert would take place on Thursday in Wolseley, about 300 kilometers from the crash area, but it is unknown if it will take place. The Web page of the artist maintains it.

The accident occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway, and all passengers and drivers have been evaluated for the status of their injuries. They have also cooperated with local authorities to clarify what happened, according to the artist’s representation office. She, for the moment, has not commented on the matter.

Shania Twain is one of the most important artists in Canada and on the international scene, where she triumphed two decades ago. Last year Netflix dedicated a documentary to him, called Shania Twain. Not just a girl. In it she said that she was infected with Lyme disease, something she discovered while on tour and that affected her voice forever, and she reviewed her hard family life (such as the death of her mother and her stepfather, who abused her, in a car accident when she was only 22 years old), or her divorce from Robert John Mutt Lange, after being unfaithful with her best friend, Marie-Ann Thiébaud. Shania Twain would end up getting engaged in 2010 to Frederic Thiébaud, the ex-husband of her friend.

This 2023 and after six years since it launched Now (previous, Updates from 2002) The artist returned to the stage and released new music. He has made four tours throughout his career, as well as two residencies in Las Vegas (between 2012 and 2014 and between 2019 and 2021) and has sung at the Super Bowl intermission, in 2003, alongside Sting and No. Doubt.