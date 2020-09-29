Shani Margi 2020: Shani Dev, who is called the God of Justice, is going to be married on Tuesday (29 September 2020). The path of Saturn will be extremely turbulent for the people of some zodiac signs.

According to astrologers, from 29 September 2020, Saturn’s movement will be straight. Earlier on May 11, Shani was retrograde, his Shanidev’s move was retrograde. This change in the move of Chani is considered to be very important for the natives of many zodiac signs. That is, this move change will be very important for career, money and family status. Happiness will increase in the life of some people and problems may arise for some. Measures to calm Shani ahead

These five zodiac signs will increase –

1- Gemini, 2- Leo, 3-Libra, 4- Sagittarius and 5- Aquarius.

Remedy to calm Shani –

1- Serve parents, be respectful. Shani Dev is pleased by serving and honoring parents. By doing this you can reduce your troubles.

2 – 4 PRE PRINM PRINCE: Shanishra Rai Nam:

or

Surya sons long deho vishalaksha: Shiva dear:.

Saturn in Mandacharaha Prasannaatma Dahtu:

The evil effects of Shani can also be reduced by chanting the mantra.

3- Offer water to Lord Shiva. It is believed that if you want to remove the grace of Shiva or the defects associated with it, then worshiping Shiva is considered a proven remedy for this. However, you must consult your Pandit or expert in the field.

4- Hanuman ji will remove problems The problems related to Shani are also overcome by doing his meditation of Lord Anshvatar, Bajrangbali like Lord Shiva. By reciting Hanuman Chalisa daily, the defects associated with Shani in the horoscope are also removed.