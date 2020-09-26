Shani Margi 2020: God of justice Shani Dev is going to change his move from 29 September. Earlier on 23 September, the sign of Rahu-Ketu was changed. In such a situation, now Saturn’s path is going to be very turbulent due to excesses.

From 29 September 2020, Saturn’s movement will be straight. Earlier on May 11, Shani was retrograde, his Shanidev’s move was retrograde. This change in the move of Chani is considered to be very important for the natives of many zodiac signs. That is, this move change will be very important for career, money and family status. According to astrology experts, the change of movement of Saturn can cause a lot of problems for the natives of the five zodiac signs. Know the zodiac signs and effects of Saturn on them-

1- Gemini: Saturn’s move will be very challenging for the natives of this sign. This amount is already going on. The expenses and rush of the people of this amount can increase. Disputes can also be seen in family matters. There will be a lot of ups and downs in business.

2- Leo zodiac – Due to the direct movement of Saturn, the people of this zodiac can also see a lot of ups and downs. One can suffer from financial problems as well as health related problems like colds and fever. You can also have bad feelings with mutual people.

3- Libra zodiac: Libra’s zodiac signs need to be very careful with the direct movement of Saturn. Because the people of this zodiac are walking on the bed of Saturn. There are signs of increase in expenses, as well as many domestic troubles.

4-Sagittarius: Due to change in the movement of Saturn, Sagittarius natives may face some difficulty. Due to high expenses, there can be a sense of tension and tension in the house. After September 29, if you are planning a trip, you may face trouble. Your financial condition will also be badly affected.

5- Aquarius: Changing Saturn’s movement will have a negative effect on the natives of this sign. There may be an increase in stress, illness and expenditure in marital life. There will be financial troubles. Take care of your safety at this time.

Saturn will have auspicious effect on the remaining zodiac signs or there will be no effect.