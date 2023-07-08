Until a few years ago, it was unthinkable to see people with certain characteristics on large streaming platforms, starring in a movie or series. In 2018, the Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio, of indigenous origin, starred in the acclaimed black and white feature film “Roma” by renowned Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. She began to forge a new path in this industry for future generations of actingsuch as the young actress Shani Lozanooriginally from Xalapa, state of Veracruz, Mexico, with Totonac descent from her great-great-grandfather; stars in “Rental Mother”one of the series of the moment in Netflixthe “Streaming Giant”.

“A new generation of protagonists is being marked that Yalitza Aparicio started,” he said. Shani Lozano in very pleasant talk for Debate. “Yalitza opened the door and she herself said: ‘more are coming after me’, I am another of that legacy that comes behind, opening doors so that more protagonists, with my characteristics, with my features, can also reach platforms with roles important in the productions”.

Shaní Lozano, 27 years old, plays Yeni in her first leading rolea woman of indigenous origin who is manipulated and blackmailed by a powerful family. To save his father from jail, they ask him to be the surrogate mother of a rich couple. After giving birth, she wakes up in a hospital where she is given a baby who was born with a physical handicap. Years later she finds out that the family hides a great secret and that everything she experienced during the pregnancy has a background.

“Yeni is a character that normally would not be given a leading role, fortunately these stereotypes are already being broken, the story of this character would not normally be told, so Netflix she was very daring to talk about the story of an indigenous woman who is forced to rent her womb because of a trap set up by a millionaire family, unfortunately and fortunately, she ends up keeping one of the babies because she has twins, she has to do mother, that is, she did not even want to rent her womb, she never wanted to be a mother and she ends up doing that”.

Shaní Lozano got her first leading role in “Rental Mother.” Photo: courtesy Netflix

“surrogate mother” It is more than a series with a melodrama format. Shani Lozano stated that it represents transformation of characters that may have a complexity and may be indigenouscloser to the audience, “because there are many girls like me, I am, let’s say, closer to many Mexicans on a daily basis, she said: ‘you can find Shaní on the street’, you can find the opportunity for young people who want to dedicate themselves to to acting, that now they say: ‘I can now be an actor too and I can be recognized in a good character'”.

In addition, “Rental mother”, created and directed by Aida Guajardo (has 25 episodes), is a reflection of discrimination, racism, rent womb, abuse of power“Let’s say that we are putting our finger on the sore so that people can self-observe, because we have all discriminated at some point, there is even a focus also in the series, because the people of Yeni discriminate against the baby for being blonde, then, no It is exclusive to one sector, but we all have it, and that is like a magnifying glass that ‘Rental mother’ is putting on, so that we can talk about topics that are uncomfortable, but that are very necessary”.

Shaní Lozano before “Rental Mother”

Many people think that the actress from Veracruz began her acting career in this Netflix series, but this is not the case. His beginnings were as a puppeteer at the age of 17.. Later, she entered the Theater Faculty of the Veracruzana University and from the first semester, he competed in Mexico City, in the UNAM International University Theater Festivalon two occasions with different stagings and won first place.

He has taken theater seminars in Colombia and Brazil, and from the Theater Faculty of the Veracruzana University, he has performed several plays. Likewise, she has taken mime and dance workshops. He longs to do projects in the cinema, and work with directors like Guillermo del Toro and actor like Damián Alcázar.. “I know that what I imagine, if I make certain adjustments in my reality, I achieve it, I also have a lot of faith that what I really want from my heart, I get.”

For Shani Lozano It’s amazing how successful it is. “surrogate mother” Not only in Mexico, but in many countries. “There are countries that had stopped seeing Netflix and that now they started watching Netflix and they put ‘Rental mother’, because they are people with dark skin tones, like mine, beautiful, they see that they put a real character”.

Shaní Lozano makes visible the fight for the rights of women who live in circumstances of injustice, when they are forced to rent their wombs. Photo: Arturo Diaz / Pink Management.

He recorded the series when he was 25 years old, in a period of four months, with days of up to 22 hours in a row and there was a year of waiting for it to be released. In that period of waiting, she learned to be strong and patient.

“Because it’s one thing to record it and another to see when it comes out, and now that it’s out, everything picks up a faster pace again, I also feel that that year helped me a lot to prepare myself mentally for what was coming, I didn’t know what It was going to be as successful as it is, I knew it was going to do well, but I didn’t imagine a first place the same night it came out. ‘Rental mother’ metaphorically made me a mother, I am a mother who is proud of her baby, who now people from different countries are seeing it, when a child arrives your life changes and that’s how I feel”.

Shaní Lozano welcomes the actresses who, like her and Yalitza Aparicio, will be part of the great change in the industry. “Welcome and get ready, because a change is being made and here too the important thing is to create alliances, not to create as if each one goes their own way and I am better, no, I think that the more united we are and above all we being very native to our Mexican culture, we can have a punch globally.”

Shaní Lozano makes her way into the entertainment industry, making a name for herself thanks to this first leading role, “Rental Mother.” Photo: Arturo Diaz / Pink Management.

